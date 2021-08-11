Senator who delayed infrastructure vote says Trump was 'encouraging' of the maneuver

Unsurprisingly, it looks like former President Donald Trump was happy to see the infrastructure bill get bogged down.
Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), whose delay tactics slowed down the infrastructure bill's passage by "a few days," reportedly told CNN's Mike Warren that Trump had given him a ring following his "nay" vote to applaud the hold-up.
Hagerty reportedly "refused" to speed the deal through, instead mandating the chamber run through at least 30 hours of unnecessary debate mostly so he could complain about how the bill was paid for, wrote The New York Times.
Ultimately, the Senate on Tuesday comfortably cleared the legislation, with 19 GOP lawmakers joining their Democratic colleagues in a 69-30 vote. President Biden, in contrast to Trump, called the Republicans who voted in favor of the bill to thank them for their "courage."