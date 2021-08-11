Senator who delayed infrastructure vote says Trump was 'encouraging' of the maneuver

Unsurprisingly, it looks like former President Donald Trump was happy to see the infrastructure bill get bogged down.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), whose delay tactics slowed down the infrastructure bill's passage by "a few days," reportedly told CNN's Mike Warren that Trump had given him a ring following his "nay" vote to applaud the hold-up.

Sen. Hagerty tells @MichaelRWarren that Trump “gave me a buzz” after he voted against the infrastructure bill. Hagerty says Trump was encouraging about his procedural maneuvers that slowed down the passage of the bill. (19 Republicans voted for it.) — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 11, 2021

Freshman Sen. Bill Hagerty, the Tennessee Republican who slowed down final passage of the infrastructure bill by a few days, told @MichaelRWarren that Trump “gave me a buzz” and was encouraging about his stand. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 11, 2021

Hagerty reportedly "refused" to speed the deal through, instead mandating the chamber run through at least 30 hours of unnecessary debate mostly so he could complain about how the bill was paid for, wrote The New York Times.

Ultimately, the Senate on Tuesday comfortably cleared the legislation, with 19 GOP lawmakers joining their Democratic colleagues in a 69-30 vote. President Biden, in contrast to Trump, called the Republicans who voted in favor of the bill to thank them for their "courage."