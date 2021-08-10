19 GOP senators join Democrats to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed the long-anticipated $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

After several weeks of arduous negotiations between the parties, the final 69-30 was actually quite definitive, with 19 Republican senators joining their Democratic colleagues in support of the package.

Here are the 19 Republican Senators who voted YES on the bipartisan infrastructure bill: Blunt Burr Capito Cassidy Collins Cramer Crapo Fischer Graham Grassley Hoeven McConnell Murkowski Portman Risch Romney Sullivan Tillis Wicker — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) August 10, 2021

The deal isn't out of the woods and floating merrily toward President Biden's desk just yet, though. It will first head to the House, where Democrats do have the votes to pass it quickly. But Democrats have signaled they're prepared to hold it up until the party's $3.5 budget resolution — which some moderate Democrats are wary of — is passed via reconciliation in the Senate.