The weird spiral of declining Christianity in America

The decline of American Christianity is continuing apace. The Pew Research Center reports today that the number of self-identified Christians has declined by 12 percentage points since 2012, while religious "nones" have grown by 10 points during that time. (Other surveys have shown similar drops.) Christians are still the dominant cultural group in America — at 63 percent of the population, they still have a two-to-one advantage over the non-religious — but they're not quite as dominant as they used to be.

The secularization of America is a long-term process and has many causes, and the percentage of Christians has been trending downward since Pew first surveyed the issue in 2007. Moreover, not everything in public life over the last decade has been about former President Donald Trump, even if it sometimes feels that way.

Still, Trumpism might be both the beneficiary and accelerant of Christianity's loosening grip on the culture.

On the one hand, a 2018 study suggested Trump's victory in 2016 was driven by a cohort — white Christian men — who feared they were losing their cultural dominance: Support for Trump was linked to a belief that "high status" groups actually faced more discrimination than "low status" groups like minorities and Muslims. "This sense of ownership of America just runs so deep in white evangelical circles," Robert P. Jones of the Public Religion Research Institute told columnist Michelle Goldberg earlier this year. As president, Trump cemented the loyalty of this group by fashioning his administration as a champion of "religious liberty," which was mainly a project to preserve the declining cultural power of conservative Christians. It worked: Some 85 percent of white evangelicals who attend services at least once a month voted for Trump in 2020.