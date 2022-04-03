Trump stumps for candidates who accept his stolen election claims at Michigan rally

Former President Donald Trump hosted a rally outside Detroit on Saturday in which he endorsed Republican candidates for attorney general and secretary of state who accept his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, The Guardian reports.

For attorney general, Trump endorsed political neophyte Matt DePerno, who pushed for an audit of the 2020 vote in Michigan's Antrim County. According to The Detroit News, DePerno referred to Trump as "the greatest president in the history of this country" at the rally.

For secretary of state, Trump backed Kristina Karamo, who also lacks political experience and who claimed to have witnessed ballot fraud on election night.

The former president said his endorsements were "about making sure Michigan is not rigged and stolen in 2024." Michigan is only one of several states in which Trump is seeking to install loyal election officials and punish Republicans who defied him in the past.

Trump also called for the ouster of Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and mocked the spelling of Meijer's name. The incumbent "RINO," Trump said, is "a guy who spells his name M-E-I-J-E-R, but they pronounce it 'Meyer.'"

"What the hell kind of a spelling is that?" Trump asked. The surname "Meijer" is the Dutch equivalent of the English "Meyer." Both derive from the Latin word "maior," meaning "greater."