Energy: Oil prices wreak economic havoc worldwide

A graphic designer in San Francisco is cutting back on dining out. A motorcycle taxi driver in Vietnam turns off his ride-hailing app rather than burn fuel during rush hour. A retiree in Germany says he is ready to give up his car. Around the world, consumers are feeling the sting from soaring gas prices, said Daniel Niemann in The Associated Press. For the first time, the average cost for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was over $5 last week, and it's worse in much of the world: a gallon would cost you more than $10 in Hong Kong, $7.50 in Germany, and $8 in France. Gasoline has been "a key driver of inflation," and it's already changing spending habits. Much of the blame has been pinned on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which "jolted energy markets that were already facing tight supplies."

The global oil industry also completely underestimated "the speed with which demand" would rebound after the pandemic, said Irina Slav at OilPrice, "and how resilient this demand would be." Russia's invasion of Ukraine was certainly a massive "wild card" for the oil markets, but "even the known cards have refused to play into the assumptions by analysts." OPEC, the 13-nation oil cartel, has missed its own quotas, while "pent-up post-COVID demand" has been stubbornly resistant to high prices, creating "a perfect oil storm." Oil traders are waging heavily on gas prices remaining elevated into next year, said Javier Blas in Bloomberg. "The refining sector represents another problem," because "the world has effectively run out of space to turn crude into usable fuels." A global pivot away from fossil fuels has left owners wary of restarting operations or making costly upgrades. The shortage of refiners means that consumers are paying even more "to fill their tanks than oil prices suggest."