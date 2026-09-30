St Andrews’ brewing class row

Elite Scottish university accused of classist culture that marginalises working class and Scottish students

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Bagpipers and students in gowns take part in the University of St Andrews&#039; annual Gaudie procession
‘My parents were worried about me coming here’, a scholarship student told The Guardian
(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

A debate has broken out at the University of St Andrews after a former student accused the establishment of having a “culture of anti-Scottish classism”.

In a LinkedIn post three weeks ago, Sophie Rose Jenkins said that the culture she encountered at the elite university made working-class students like her “feel ashamed of their home life”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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