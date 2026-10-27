The two-week half-term dilemma

More schools are offering a longer break, forcing parents to take unpaid leave or pay for more childcare

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Row of empty desks and chairs at a school
Working parents are ‘already stretched to breaking point’
(Image credit: Alistair Berg / Getty Images)

“It is one of the great dividing lines between schools,” said Lottie Hayton in The Sunday Times: “is your October half-term holiday one week or two?” Private school pupils typically get a fortnight off; state schools are increasingly offering the same, or considering doing so. But the policy is “not without critics”.

This year, for the first time, Surrey County Council has introduced the fortnight off for the 70 schools that it runs. “It will also be the last time.” Schools fed back that they wanted to revert to a one-week break, which teachers said was “better for children’s learning and attendance”.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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