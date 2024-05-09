Death toll in Brazil flooding tops 100

The record rainfall is linked to El Niño, which has been exacerbated by climate change

Brazilian Army soldiers patrol Porto Alegre neighborhoods amid deadly flooding
An estimated 160,000 people have been left homeless
(Image credit: Nelson Almeida / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

At least 105 people have died and 130 are missing as devastating floods ravage southern Brazil. An estimated 160,000 people have been left homeless in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. The Guaíba River rose over 16 feet in the state capital, Porto Alegre, and flights have been canceled from the city's flooded airport through the end of the month.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

