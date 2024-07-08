Sweltering heat wave hits much of the United States

An excessive heat warning was in effect for 10% of the country's population

"The World's Tallest Thermometer" in Baker, California
California's Death Valley set a new record during Saturday's heat wave, reaching 128 degrees Fahrenheit
(Image credit: Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
What happened

Large portions of the West and East coasts were enveloped by extreme heat over the weekend, with deadly temperatures recorded in several cities. California's Death Valley, consistently one of the hottest areas on Earth, set a new record on Saturday, reaching 128 degrees Fahrenheit, while Las Vegas and Arizona saw similar highs. On the other side of the country, heat indexes reached 110 degrees in Maryland and Washington D.C., and in areas throughout the South, including Florida, Georgia and Alabama. 

An excessive heat warning — the National Weather Service's highest alert — was in effect on Sunday for about 36 million people, or about 10% of the population.

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

