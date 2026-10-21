Jackdaw solution: is new North Sea gas the answer to UK’s energy woes?

Green campaigners accuse government of act of ‘climate vandalism’

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Jackdaw
’Jackdaw won’t make a jot of difference to energy bills but it will fuel the climate chaos’, said Friends of the Earth
(Image credit: Kristian Buus / In Pictures / Getty Images)

The government has put energy security at the heart of today’s decision to approve drilling at the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea. Climate campaigners have immediately condemned the decision, and Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called it an act of “climate vandalism” that “is a betrayal of all our futures”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said it is “right” to look at “maximising the existing energy reserves we have in Britain” , while remaining committed to achieving net zero by 2050. Jackdaw “will start to supply gas to British homes and businesses from as early as the end of this month”, Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh told the BBC. But, although it will mean we use less imported energy, it “won’t lower our energy bills this winter”.

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