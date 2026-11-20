The earliest collapse of the polar vortex on record could see the UK plunged into a colder-than-expected winter.

Freezing temperatures are forecast tonight but that’s not connected to this “unusually strong” disruption of high-altitude winds, said the Met Office. It will take between two and six weeks for the collapse to “feed down through the atmosphere” and “influence our weather”.

What is the polar vortex?

It’s a ring of strong westerly winds circling the Arctic stratosphere, about 10 to 30 miles above the Earth’s surface. It helps trap cold air high over the North Pole.

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The polar vortex typically strengthens in winter and weakens in the spring. But this year, it broke down on 10 November. The winds reversed direction to blow from the east, displacing the cold air southward and causing the earliest major “sudden stratospheric warming” since weather-balloon data recording began.

What caused the early collapse?

Meteorologists are divided about whether the premature weakening is connected to this year’s Super El Niño climate phenomenon or not. El Niño is a natural weather pattern that develops in the Pacific Ocean and tends to keep the polar vortex strong until late winter, when the large atmospheric waves it triggers travel towards the North Pole and push against the vortex, weakening it. The exceptional strength of the Super El Niño “could have sped up the weakening”, said New Scientist.

“There probably is some kind of El Niño influence on it,” the Met Office’s Adam Scaife told the magazine. “That would be my suspicion but we don’t know that for sure.”

Others argue that the collapse may be linked to a combination of atmospheric disturbances, including a high-pressure “blocking” weather system that has recently developed over Scandinavia, obstructing the west-to-east jet stream just above the Earth’s surface and sending disruptive waves higher up to the polar vortex. I would be wary of saying the collapse was caused by El Niño, said meteorology professor Andrew Charlton-Perez. “I would say the blocking high is probably more important.”

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What does it mean for the UK winter?

It’s still uncertain how much the early collapse will drive down temperatures here, said the Met Office. “This is only a shift in chances rather than a guaranteed cold spell.”

Research suggests that roughly two-thirds of sudden stratospheric warming events are followed by colder conditions across northern Europe, including the UK. A series of weak vortices in the early 1960s coincided with some of Europe’s coldest winters on record. A polar vortex breakdown also preceded the “Beast from the East” cold snap in 2018, when blizzards covered much of the UK in snow, and extreme weather resulted in the deaths of 10 people, along with widespread transport issues and power outages.

A weakened polar vortex “increases the probability of colder conditions but is not a reliable forecast ⁠on its own” because ”other atmospheric patterns can reinforce or counteract the effect”, said Reuters. So it’s maybe not time to dust down that toboggan just yet.