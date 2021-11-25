The distinctly American catharsis of the Thanksgiving movie

Christmas movies run the gamut from rom-coms (Last Holiday) to action films (Die Hard) to gleefully ribald comedies (Bad Santa). But there is really only one kind of Thanksgiving movie: the dysfunctional family drama. These are the movies about family fall-outs, reconciliations, and revelations, and they constitute what the late critic Roger Ebert called "a uniquely North American group of films." From young people reinventing and re-purposing culinary traditions in front of their horrified elders, to travel nightmares and long-suppressed grievances and traumas coming to the surface, Thanksgiving cinema can be alternately uproarious and cringe-inducing. The best examples of the genre, though, typically manage to combine both into relatable stories that reflect and soothe our universal holiday anxieties. One recurring theme is the tension between the generations. In Pieces of April (2003), Katie Holmes stars as April, a 20-something New Yorker who drags her terminally ill mom, as well as her dad, siblings, and grandmother, down from Upstate for Thanksgiving dinner in the city. The film captures a certain indelible only-in-your-20s angst over inheriting family traditions, recreating suburban holiday conventions in cramped urban apartments, and the sheer scale of the operation required to serve the expected feast. April is the family black sheep, and her oven breaks early in the film; some of Pieces of April's best scenes involve her knocking plaintively on her neighbors' doors to ask for help. Making matters worse, April's family appears to have only made the trip to the city in order to ultimately avoid spending more time with her. "This way, instead of April showing up with some new piercing or some ugly new tattoo and, God forbid, staying overnight … we get to show up, experience the disaster that is her life, smile through it, and before you know it, we're on our way back home," April's mother Joy (played by a scene-stealing Patricia Clarkson) says in the car. A bait-and-switch subplot about April's boyfriend Bobby (Derek Luke), who is Black, has not aged well at all, but it does represent another of the chief stressors of Thanksgiving: introducing a new partner to the family.

Krisha (2015) is another film about a family black sheep, though it is very much not a comedy. At times almost unbearably tense, it revolves around the homecoming of the titular character, a 60-something recovering alcoholic (Krisha Fairchild), for Thanksgiving, where she has promised to cook the turkey for her enormous and skeptical clan. Director Trey Edward Shults (who would subsequently helm the superb post-apocalypse film It Comes at Night) cast mostly his own non-professional family members and filmed in his parents' house in Texas. The verité style is unnerving and disorienting, enhanced by the intrusive score of a horror film. Krisha is a tormented soul, and her family's wariness of her seems well-earned. For anyone who has watched a family member descend into substance abuse, Krisha will make for particularly uncomfortable viewing. Immigrants and historically marginalized people — not all of whom might otherwise be inclined toward patriotic revelry — also feature in the Thanksgiving genre. What's Cooking? (2000) is a turn-of-the-century time capsule that depicts the secrets and struggles of four loosely connected families: one Black, one Latino, one Jewish, and one Vietnamese-American. In each family, someone is struggling for acceptance: Michael (Eric George) has lost the affection of his father (Dennis Haysbert) when he drops out of business school at Stanford and prepares to pursue African American Studies at Howard. Gina (Isidra Vega) brings her Vietnamese-American boyfriend Jimmy (Will Yun Lee) home to meet her family, while Jimmy skips the holiday with his strict immigrant parents, who are struggling with their children's assimilation into American culture. Carla (Juliana Margulies) and Rachel (Kyra Sedgwick) are a lesbian couple still forced to sleep in separate beds by Rachel's conservative parents. What's Cooking? veers into tired melodrama in the final act, but it remains notable for the way it deftly prefigures contemporary culture wars. There are closeted lesbians, uncomfortable discussions of Ebonics, interracial couples, and a reactionary California governor who wants to crack down on immigration and welfare cheats lurking over it all (presumably based on Republican Pete Wilson, who signed the state's infamous Proposition 187 in 1994). It's also a reminder that the tense holiday dinner conversation didn't begin with former President Donald Trump. And beneath the movie's simmering Y2K politics are human beings who want to be accepted, loved, and forgiven by the people closest to them. In What's Cooking?, like many Thanksgiving films, the dreaded holiday travel mostly happens off-screen before the real action begins. One film that stands out for being solely about the "getting there" aspect of Thanksgiving is the legendary comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987). Marketing executive Neal (Steve Martin) is on his way home to Chicago for Thanksgiving from a business trip in New York City when he runs into Del (John Candy), a shower-curtain ring (!) salesman who steals Neal's cab to LaGuardia Airport. Their fates become entwined again and again when their flight is diverted to Wichita, their train to St. Louis breaks down, and their adventure then goes even more hilariously sideways. Known to some mostly for the iconic scene in which Neal berates a rental car agent with an expletive-studded demand for a vehicle, any vehicle, the movie speaks to all who feel mounting anxiety at the thought of mobbed holiday airports, long lines, and the ever-present threat of getting stranded in the middle of nowhere by bad weather or misfortune.