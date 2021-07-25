6 stunning houses of glass

Washington, Connecticut

Oversize and floor-length windows wrap both stories of this four-bedroom home by architect Tom Babbitt. The open-plan house, built in 1970, includes a living room with redwood-beamed cathedral ceilings and fieldstone fireplace, skylit main bedroom, vintage kitchen, and second-floor deck with a spiral staircase to the back patio and lawn.

The 61-acre property features old stone walls, perennial plantings, a gunite pool, and an outbuilding housing a squash court, indoor pool, and workshop. $2,600,000. Madonna & Phillips Group, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 800-3344.

Honolulu

The floor-to-ceiling windows of this 1990s split-level, three-bedroom penthouse look out on Diamond Head, the ocean, and the mountains of Oahu. The home has an open layout; vaulted ceilings; floors and details of rare stone sourced from around the world; a circular-stage kitchen with quartz island and counters; a mezzanine lounge with vintage honey-onyx wet bar; three full bathrooms, two with glass walls and soaking tubs; and two lanais, and comes with three parking spaces.

Building amenities include a clubroom, a pool, a spa, and an outdoor kitchen with barbecue. $4,600,000. Denise Takara, Locations/Luxury Portfolio International, (808) 221-5738.

Waynesboro, Pennsylvania

This contemporary three-bedroom home has a great room with windows that reach from the floor to a 17-foot-high ceiling. The house, built in 2004, features geothermal heating and cooling, two fireplaces, hardwood floors and custom cabinetry, a rec room, a sunroom opening to a stone patio, a workshop, and a principal bedroom with en suite bathroom with soaking tub and walk-in shower.

The 3-acre wooded hilltop property offers views of the valley below. $1,300,000. Paul Gunder, Coldwell Banker Realty, (717) 729-0200.

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Set above Arcadia Beach, this glass-encased two-bedroom home has views of the ocean in front and the coastal forest in back. Designed by BORA architects, the house features honed-basalt, white-oak, and waxed-steel interiors; a motorized shade system; radiant-heat floors; and a roof planted with ferns and native grasses in soil excavated on site.

The 1-acre landscaped property includes a spa, a wood deck, and a two-car garage. $4,995,000. Sally Conrad, Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 440-2111.

New Buffalo, Michigan

The all-glass walls of this 2011 three-level, four-bedroom home offer panoramic views. The house has maple floors and custom cabinets; an elevator; a main bedroom with en suite bath with heated floors, steam shower, and yoga platform; two guest rooms each with en suite bath and balcony; a chef's kitchen; a wine cellar; a gym; and a media room.

The 1-acre landscaped lot features a swimming pool, stone terraces overlooking Lake Michigan, and 125 feet of private lake frontage. $4,550,000. Liz E. Roch, @properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (312) 636-8751.

Coralville, Iowa

This two-bedroom corner condominium has wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows looking out on the city below. The apartment is finished with bamboo floors, recessed lighting, electric blinds, and custom built-ins, and comes with storage and two parking spaces; rooms include a gourmet kitchen with center island and pantry, a primary bedroom with walk-in closet and custom-tiled steam shower, and a second bedroom with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

The building is near the library, a community park with a pool, and shopping. $475,000. Jill Armstrong, Skogman Realty, (319) 631-5455.

