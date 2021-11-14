6 charming homes near colleges

Baltimore

Charlcote House, within walking distance of Johns Hopkins University, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The 1914 five-bedroom Classical Revival features 13-foot filigreed ceilings, Corinthian columns, marble floors, French doors, multiple fireplaces, dining and breakfast rooms, and an inlaid-mahogany library, and has been updated with smart technology and a third-floor media room, art studio, office, and gym. Outside are terraces, trees, and an extensive lawn. $4,995,000. Lisa Hardiman, Monument Sotheby's International Realty, (443) 465-1580.

Bristol, Rhode Island

"Rockledge" on Monkey Wrench Lane is near Roger Williams University and steps from the Narragansett Bay waterfront. The three-bedroom former farmhouse, built in 1880 in Colonial style, retains the original wood-paneled ceilings, two brick fireplaces, and pocket doors, and includes an open-plan kitchen and dining room area with soapstone fireplace and access to a large deck.

The 2-acre wooded property has a landscaped backyard. $1,250,000. Susan Andrade Bistline, Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty, (401) 935-1778.

Princeton, New Jersey

Just a short walk from Princeton University, this six-bedroom Colonial-style home was built in 1923. The house has the original curved-bannister staircase, arched doorways, bedroom window seats, and three fireplaces; rooms include formal living and dining rooms and a sunroom with views of the landscaped backyard and rose garden.

In front are boxwood hedges and a cobblestone driveway to a two-car garage with attached potting shed. $2,250,000. Norman Callaway, Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty, (609) 647-2001.

Columbus, Ohio

This three-bedroom midcentury home is in Bexley, a quiet, leafy neighborhood a short drive from Ohio State University. Designed by a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright, the house features parquet floors, stained-glass clerestory windows, sculpture alcoves, a sauna, an elevator, and a great room with curved walls, sawtooth ceiling, and free-standing fireplace.

The half-acre property includes two large patios and tiered grounds landscaped with perennials, lawns, and mature trees. $1,169,000. Buzz Thomas, Coldwell Banker Realty, (614) 562-9600.

Cambridge, Massachusetts

This two-level, two-bedroom condominium is close to MIT, Harvard, the Charles River waterfront, and Back Bay.

The recently renovated unit features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, an open-plan living and dining area with a bay window, a kitchen with island and stone countertops, a master bedroom with en suite bathroom, and a media room. The unit comes with its own garage parking space. $1,050,000. Edmund Feijo, Coldwell Banker Realty, (617) 780-4354.

Norman, Oklahoma

This 1987 three-bedroom home is just minutes from the University of Oklahoma campus. Built in Victorian style, the house features a 20-foot entryway, bay windows, French windows, two fireplaces, an open kitchen with pantry and double oven, and a main bedroom with en suite bathroom and balcony.

The 0.27-acre lot includes a grassy yard, a swimming pool, and a 12-person storm shelter beneath the three-car garage. $418,000. Sarah Neal, Metro Brokers of OK Connect, (405) 206-2112.

