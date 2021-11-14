Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 charming homes near colleges

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
November 14, 2021

Baltimore

Home.

Courtesy image

Charlcote House, within walking distance of Johns Hopkins University, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 1914 five-bedroom Classical Revival features 13-foot filigreed ceilings, Corinthian columns, marble floors, French doors, multiple fireplaces, dining and breakfast rooms, and an inlaid-mahogany library, and has been updated with smart technology and a third-floor media room, art studio, office, and gym. Outside are terraces, trees, and an extensive lawn. $4,995,000. Lisa Hardiman, Monument Sotheby's International Realty, (443) 465-1580.

Bristol, Rhode Island

Home.

Courtesy image

"Rockledge" on Monkey Wrench Lane is near Roger Williams University and steps from the Narragansett Bay waterfront. The three-bedroom former farmhouse, built in 1880 in Colonial style, retains the original wood-paneled ceilings, two brick fireplaces, and pocket doors, and includes an open-plan kitchen and dining room area with soapstone fireplace and access to a large deck.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 2-acre wooded property has a landscaped backyard. $1,250,000. Susan Andrade Bistline, Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty, (401) 935-1778.

Princeton, New Jersey

Home.

Courtesy image

Just a short walk from Princeton University, this six-bedroom Colonial-style home was built in 1923. The house has the original curved-bannister staircase, arched doorways, bedroom window seats, and three fireplaces; rooms include formal living and dining rooms and a sunroom with views of the landscaped backyard and rose garden.

Home.

Courtesy image

In front are boxwood hedges and a cobblestone driveway to a two-car garage with attached potting shed. $2,250,000. Norman Callaway, Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty, (609) 647-2001.

Columbus, Ohio

Home.

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom midcentury home is in Bexley, a quiet, leafy neighborhood a short drive from Ohio State University. Designed by a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright, the house features parquet floors, stained-glass clerestory windows, sculpture alcoves, a sauna, an elevator, and a great room with curved walls, sawtooth ceiling, and free-standing fireplace.

Home.

Courtesy image

The half-acre property includes two large patios and tiered grounds landscaped with perennials, lawns, and mature trees. $1,169,000. Buzz Thomas, Coldwell Banker Realty, (614) 562-9600.

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Home.

Courtesy image

This two-level, two-bedroom condominium is close to MIT, Harvard, the Charles River waterfront, and Back Bay.

Home.

Courtesy image

The recently renovated unit features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, an open-plan living and dining area with a bay window, a kitchen with island and stone countertops, a master bedroom with en suite bathroom, and a media room. The unit comes with its own garage parking space. $1,050,000. Edmund Feijo, Coldwell Banker Realty, (617) 780-4354.

Norman, Oklahoma

Home.

Courtesy image

This 1987 three-bedroom home is just minutes from the University of Oklahoma campus. Built in Victorian style, the house features a 20-foot entryway, bay windows, French windows, two fireplaces, an open kitchen with pantry and double oven, and a main bedroom with en suite bathroom and balcony.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 0.27-acre lot includes a grassy yard, a swimming pool, and a 12-person storm shelter beneath the three-car garage. $418,000. Sarah Neal, Metro Brokers of OK Connect, (405) 206-2112.

