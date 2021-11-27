Gas prices create political strain for Biden

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

With prices at the pump skyrocketing, the Biden administration this week announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, said Lauren Egan and Shannon Pettypiece in NBCNews.com. Since its establishment in the 1970s, "only three presidents have directed the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve." While the release will not have dramatic immediate effects, it signals to foreign producers that the U.S. is serious about forcing down oil prices. The surging cost of gas has set off "political alarm bells within the White House," said Ari Natter and Jennifer Epstein in Bloomberg. "Presidents have little control over what consumers pay at the pump," but gas prices are often seen "as the most visible form of inflation."

The U.S. has already been looking aggressively to cut fuel costs and pointing the finger at U.S. oil companies. Last week, Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to probe "potentially illegal conduct" in U.S. gasoline markets. The letter said Biden had noted "the difference between the cost of wholesale fuel," which has retreated slightly in recent weeks, "and pump prices," which remain higher than at any point since 2014. Massive investments in drilling made the U.S. "the king of the oil world" last decade, but "the strategy was terrible for the oil industry's bottom line," said Matt Egan in CNN. Now U.S. producers are reluctant to ramp up quickly. They want to add supply gradually, while returning more profits to shareholders, so U.S. oil production remains 14 percent below what it was in 2019. Meanwhile, American families are feeling the squeeze, said Emma Goldberg in The New York Times. "The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.41, which is $1.29 more than it was a year ago." It's not quite like the days of gas lines in the 1970s, but rising costs are causing more people to rethink their household budgets. Just 32 percent said they planned to drive for Thanksgiving this year, compared with 65 percent in 2019.