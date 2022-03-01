Why Biden should recognize 'the legal engine of the civil rights movement' — before it's too late

He served as Martin Luther King Jr.'s first civil rights attorney. He defended Rosa Parks and Claudette Colvin after they refused to give up their seats on Montgomery city buses to white passengers. He filed a lawsuit on behalf of John Lewis the day after Bloody Sunday, which allowed protesters asking for voting rights to peacefully cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a march from Selma to Montgomery. He represented subjects of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study in a class-action lawsuit, securing a $10 million settlement and medical treatment for the survivors.

His name is Fred D. Gray, and a movement is now underway to honor him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor.

At 91, Gray is still practicing law in Alabama, nearly seven decades after he opened his office in Montgomery. Ryan Haygood, president and CEO of the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, is leading the charge to get Gray the Presidential Medal of Freedom, launching a petition on Change.org in February.

"Far too often in life, we celebrate those who have made a tremendous impact on the world only after death," Haygood told The Week. "We have the chance to celebrate the legal engine of the civil rights movement now. President Biden should not miss that chance."

Born and raised in segregated Alabama, Gray earned his law degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, leaving his home state because no law schools there would accept Black students. He began practicing law in Montgomery on Sept. 7, 1954, vowing to put an end to the discriminatory practices in place across Alabama.

"I was ready to begin destroying everything segregated I could find, but I still didn't tell anybody about it, not even my own family," Gray told Haygood during a recent interview. "They didn't need to know all of what I had in mind because if I had told people that I was going to go to law school, become a lawyer, and destroy everything segregated I could find, I never would have been admitted to the Alabama Bar Association."