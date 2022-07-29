Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Bennifer movie

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
July 29, 2022

This week's question: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel 18 years after breaking their hyper-publicized first engagement. If a romcom were to be based on "Bennifer's'' on-again, off-again romance, what should it be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Good advice

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Bennifer movie" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 2. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 12 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 5. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Getting started with sustainable landscaping
A backyard.
Briefing

Getting started with sustainable landscaping

6 blissful homes at the beach
House
Feature

6 blissful homes at the beach

The Week contest: Good advice
The Georgia Guidestones.
Feature

The Week contest: Good advice

6 lush homes in Portland, Oregon
House
Feature

6 lush homes in Portland, Oregon

Most Popular

If not Biden, then who?
President Biden.
Briefing

If not Biden, then who?

Ex-Republicans and Democrats form Forward, a new centrist political party
Andrew Yang.
good luck

Ex-Republicans and Democrats form Forward, a new centrist political party

Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing
Chris Cuomo
getting after it

Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing