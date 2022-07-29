The Week contest: Bennifer movie

This week's question: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel 18 years after breaking their hyper-publicized first engagement. If a romcom were to be based on "Bennifer's'' on-again, off-again romance, what should it be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Good advice

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Bennifer movie" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 2. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 12 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 5. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.