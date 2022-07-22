Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Good advice

The Georgia Guidestones.

Jon Thompson/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
July 22, 2022

This week's question:  An unknown bomber has partially destroyed the Georgia Guidestones, an anonymously built monument engraved with Ten Commandments-style advice to humanity. In seven or fewer words, please provide your own inscription-worth counsel to the world for these turbulent times.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Good advice" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 26. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 5 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 29. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

