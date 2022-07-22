The Week contest: Good advice

This week's question: An unknown bomber has partially destroyed the Georgia Guidestones, an anonymously built monument engraved with Ten Commandments-style advice to humanity. In seven or fewer words, please provide your own inscription-worth counsel to the world for these turbulent times.

