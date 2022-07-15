Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Object attraction

A fence.

Benjamin Rondel/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
July 15, 2022

This week's question: An American competitive archer says she is "objectum sexual," or sexually attracted to inanimate objects. She claimed to marry the Eiffel Tower in 2007; now she says she deeply desires a geometrically "perfect'' wooden fence. If she were to write a memoir, what should she call it?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Payola art

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Object attraction" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 29  issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

