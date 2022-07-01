Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Payola art

The Week Staff
July 1, 2022

This week's question: An heiress donated $10 million to a Southern California college in exchange for her paintings—which a Los Angeles Times critic called "frankly terrible"—to be featured in an on-campus museum named after her. What should an exhibit of her pay-to-play art be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Fire feet

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Payola art" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 12. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 22  issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 15. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

