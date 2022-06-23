Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Fire feet

Walking on coals.

shark_749/iStock

byThe Week Staff
June 23, 2022

This week's question: Two dozen employees of a Swiss marketing agency suffered burns after walking over hot coals during a team-building exercise at a corporate retreat. Please come up with a name for a corporate retreat that's more honest about the sole-scorching risks facing employees.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Solo wedding

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Fire feet" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 8-15 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 1. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

