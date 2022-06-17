Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Solo wedding

A bride.

bfk92/iStock

byThe Week Staff
June 17, 2022

This week's question: A self-declared "sologamist" in India is planning a three-day wedding to marry herself. If she were to have a song for her first dance as a self-married woman, what should it be?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Delivery scroungers

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Solo wedding" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 1 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

