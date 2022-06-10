Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Delivery scroungers

June 10, 2022

This week's question: In a survey of 500 delivery drivers, 4 out of 5 admitted to eating part of customers' orders at some point. What would you call a delivery app that acknowledges this unsavory reality?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Democratic birds

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Delivery scroungers" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 14. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 24 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

