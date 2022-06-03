Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Democratic birds

Jackdaws.

Eucalyptys/iStock

byThe Week Staff
June 3, 2022

This week's question: Flocks of jackdaws have been observed squawking their way toward consensus on where to collectively fly and roost next. If these loud, crow-like birds were to form a movement to spread their democratic values, what should they call it?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Oligarch auction

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Democratic birds" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 17 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

