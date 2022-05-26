Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Oligarch auction

A yacht.

PAVEL KOROLYOV/AFP via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
May 26, 2022

This week's question: The Italian government is trying to figure out what to do with the Sardinian island villas and megayachts it has seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs. If Italy decided to sell off these trappings of obscene wealth at an auction, what should the event be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Tattered fashion

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Oligarch auction" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 31. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 10 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 3. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

