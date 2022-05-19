The Week contest: Tattered fashion

This week's question: Balenciaga is selling "full destroyed" high-top sneakers — complete with scuffs, graffiti, and artfully placed tears — for $1,850 a pair. If the Paris fashion house were to launch an entirely new line of pricey, tattered clothing, what should it be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Wedding airline

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Tattered fashion" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.