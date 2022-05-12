The Week contest: Wedding airline

This week's question: After their flight to Las Vegas was delayed, an eloping Oklahoma City couple enlisted the help of an ordained minister to get married mid-flight. If a new airline were to dedicate itself to providing onboard wedding ceremonies at 30,000 feet, what name could it adopt?

