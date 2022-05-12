Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Wedding airline

A couple on an airplane.

izusek/iStock

byThe Week Staff
May 12, 2022

This week's question: After their flight to Las Vegas was delayed, an eloping Oklahoma City couple enlisted the help of an ordained minister to get married mid-flight. If a new airline were to dedicate itself to providing onboard wedding ceremonies at 30,000 feet, what name could it adopt?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Spider jump

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Wedding airline" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 17. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 27 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

