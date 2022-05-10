Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Spider jump

A spider.

marcophotos/iStock

byThe Week Staff
May 10, 2022

This week's question: A type of male spider that is often eaten by the female after mating has found a way to catapult itself away to safety moments after the act. Come up with a PG-rated term for this life-saving maneuver.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Gorilla app

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Spider jump" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 20 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

