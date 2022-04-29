Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Gorilla app

A gorilla.

April 29, 2022

This week's question:  Keepers at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo say teenage gorilla Amare has become so fascinated with images on visitors' smartphones that he no longer pays attention to other gorillas. What would you call an app that caters to apes?

 Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Tallest family

 How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Gorilla app" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 3. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 13 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 6. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

 The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

