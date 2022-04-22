The Week contest: Tallest family

This week's question: Guinness World Records has deemed a Minnesota family the world's tallest: Their heights range from 6 foot 3 inches to 7 foot 3 inches. If a reality show were built around this vertically gifted family, what should it be called?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Tallest family" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 26. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 6 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 29. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.