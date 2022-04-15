Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Word trademark

Meghan Markle.

Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
April 15, 2022

This week's question: Meghan Markle has filed a trademark for the word "archetypes," which she wants to use as the title of her new podcast. Which celebrity should try to trademark what word next?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Boring date

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Word trademark" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 29 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Skip advert

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

6 scenic homes on the Oregon Coast
House
Feature

6 scenic homes on the Oregon Coast

The Week contest: Boring date
A boring guy.
Feature

The Week contest: Boring date

Universities are no place to think
Money.
Samuel Goldman

Universities are no place to think

The strange relief of learning my son has autism
Forever Boy.
Kate Swenson

The strange relief of learning my son has autism

Most Popular

Russia's loss of Black Sea flagship Moskva a 'massive blow,' 'poetic justice'
Russian warship Moskva
'poetic justice'

Russia's loss of Black Sea flagship Moskva a 'massive blow,' 'poetic justice'

Gillian Anderson had 'intimate' encounter with Bill Clinton
Gillian Anderson
call me maybe

Gillian Anderson had 'intimate' encounter with Bill Clinton

Ted Cruz asked if he'd 'fellate another man' during Yale Q&A
Ted Cruz
For a good cause

Ted Cruz asked if he'd 'fellate another man' during Yale Q&A