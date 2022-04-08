The Week contest: Boring date

This week's question: British psychologists have determined that the "most boring person in the world" would be a data scientist who lives in a small town and watches a lot of TV. What would you call a dating app for the world's most unexciting people?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Boring date" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 12. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 22 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 15. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.