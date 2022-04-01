Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Karen's diner

A waitress.

Jason_V/iStock

byThe Week Staff
April 1, 2022

This week's question: At "Karen's Diner" in Sydney, Australia, the wait staff intentionally insults and ridicules customers and provides lousy service. Please come up with the name of a daily special that obnoxious servers could throw on patron's tables.

Click here for the results of last week's contest: Daylight savings

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Karen's diner" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 5. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 15 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 8. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

