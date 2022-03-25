The Week contest: Daylight savings

This week's question: Congress is considering legislation to make Daylight Savings Time permanent year-round, so clocks no longer need to be changed in the fall and spring. Please come up with an appropriate title for this bill.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Daylight savings" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 29. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 8 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 1. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.