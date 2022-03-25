Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Daylight savings

A clock.

gldburger/iStock

byThe Week Staff
March 25, 2022

This week's question: Congress is considering legislation to make Daylight Savings Time permanent year-round, so clocks no longer need to be changed in the fall and spring. Please come up with an appropriate title for this bill.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Smaller item

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Daylight savings" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 29. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 8 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 1. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

