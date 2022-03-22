The Week contest: Smaller item

This week's question: "Shrinkflation" is hitting supermarket shelves nationwide, with makers of cookies, cereal, and toilet paper reducing the size of their packages to keep costs down without raising prices. In seven words or fewer, create an ad slogan that tries to put a positive spin on shrunken products.

