Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Smaller item

Tiny food.

opolja/iStock

byThe Week Staff
March 22, 2022

This week's question: "Shrinkflation" is hitting supermarket shelves nationwide, with makers of cookies, cereal, and toilet paper reducing the size of their packages to keep costs down without raising prices. In seven words or fewer, create an ad slogan that tries to put a positive spin on shrunken products.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Smaller item" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 1 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Skip advert

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Why my family in China supports Putin's war
Xi Jinping.
Sophia Li

Why my family in China supports Putin's war

6 historic homes in row houses
House
Feature

6 historic homes in row houses

See 11 children's posters for peace in Ukraine
A child with a poster.
Feature

See 11 children's posters for peace in Ukraine

A return to code switching
An office.
Nicole Phillip

A return to code switching

Most Popular

5 toons about Tucker Carlson's pro-Russia stance
Political Cartoon.
Feature

5 toons about Tucker Carlson's pro-Russia stance

Putin quotes Jesus to justify invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
god-breathed

Putin quotes Jesus to justify invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine handed Putin one of his 'most comprehensive routs' in small town
Russian forces leave Crimea
War of Attrition

Ukraine handed Putin one of his 'most comprehensive routs' in small town