The Week contest: Lazy workout

This week's question: A new study found that merely three seconds of resistance training a day could boost sedentary people's biceps by 12 percent. Come up with a name for an exercise program that requires the absolute minimum level of effort.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lazy workout" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 25 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.