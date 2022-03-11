Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Lazy workout

A lazy workout.

stevecoleimages/iStock

byThe Week Staff
March 11, 2022

This week's question: A new study found that merely three seconds of resistance training a day could boost sedentary people's biceps by 12 percent. Come up with a name for an exercise program that requires the absolute minimum level of effort.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pet food

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lazy workout" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 25 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The risks of the 3rd COVID year
A woman wearing a mask.
Picture of Bonnie KristianBonnie Kristian

The risks of the 3rd COVID year

6 scenic homes beside rivers
House
Feature

6 scenic homes beside rivers

On parenting as history starts up again
Holding hands.
Carrie McKean

On parenting as history starts up again

The Week contest: Pet food
Eating dog food.
Feature

The Week contest: Pet food

Most Popular

Kremlin shares list of 'unfriendly' countries
Vladimir Putin.
this seems backwards

Kremlin shares list of 'unfriendly' countries

U.S. puts Russian troop losses in Ukraine at 5,000 to 6,000
Dead Russian soldier in Ukraine
Bloody Hands

U.S. puts Russian troop losses in Ukraine at 5,000 to 6,000

MiG-29 deal flew to the brink of a disastrous war
President Biden.
Picture of Joel MathisJoel Mathis

MiG-29 deal flew to the brink of a disastrous war