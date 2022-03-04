The Week contest: Pet food

This week's question: In a recent survey, 39 percent of pet owners admitted to tasting their pets' food, with nearly a third of them saying they enjoyed it. If a company were to market its dog or cat food by portraying it as a tasty treat for humans, too, what would the brand be called?

Click here for the results of last week's contest: Painting eyes

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Pet food" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 18 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.