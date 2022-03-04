Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Pet food

Eating dog food.

vossphotography/iStock

byThe Week Staff
March 4, 2022

This week's question: In a recent survey, 39 percent of pet owners admitted to tasting their pets' food, with nearly a third of them saying they enjoyed it. If a company were to market its dog or cat food by portraying it as a tasty treat for humans, too, what would the brand be called?

Skip advert

Click here for the results of last week's contest: Painting eyes

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Pet food" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 18 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

How I 'learned' to read
A book.
Nicole Phillip

How I 'learned' to read

6 sun-drenched homes in Los Angeles
Home
Feature

6 sun-drenched homes in Los Angeles

The Week contest: Painting Eyes
A pen.
Feature

The Week contest: Painting Eyes

Teen challenged by his mom to stay off social media for 6 years collects $1,800 prize
Social media apps.
good deal

Teen challenged by his mom to stay off social media for 6 years collects $1,800 prize

Most Popular

U.S., Britain reportedly believe Ukraine war could last 10-20 years
Ukrainian volunteer soldier
Remember Afghanistan

U.S., Britain reportedly believe Ukraine war could last 10-20 years

The West is hunting Russian luxury yachts, but 1 Ukrainian mechanic struck first
Russian oligarch yacht off Chile
'I don't regret anything'

The West is hunting Russian luxury yachts, but 1 Ukrainian mechanic struck first

Only 5 countries, including North Korea, vote against U.N. resolution condemning Russia
United Nations
with friends like these

Only 5 countries, including North Korea, vote against U.N. resolution condemning Russia