The week’s best photos

Connect the dots, tulip fields forever, and more

Emergency personnel and a dog search the site of a US-Israeli strike on a building in Tehran, Iran

(Image credit: Majid Asgaripour / WANA / Reuters)

People walk through Yayoi Kusama's 'Infinity Mirrored Room' art installation at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Germany

(Image credit: Martin Meissner / AP Photo)

A woman performs rituals for the well being of her family during a Hindu festival in Ajmer, India

(Image credit: Himanshu Sharma / AFP / Getty Images)

Jorge Rodriguez leaps toward the football in action against Gabriel Fernandez during the CONCACAF Champions League in Guadalupe, Mexico

(Image credit: Miguel Sierra / EPA / Shutterstock)

People wander though tulip gardens at a scenic area in Jinhua City, China

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

Mexican athlete Pena Velasquez competes in the ski Super G during the Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

(Image credit: Jeff Pachoud / AFP / Getty Images)

An Israeli airstrike hits a camp for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, Palestine

(Image credit: Mohammed Saber / EPA / Shutterstock)

A resident clears marine debris and plastic waste washed ashore during the monsoon season at Jimbaran Beach in Bali, Indonesia

(Image credit: Lana Priatna / AFP / Getty Images)

A woman sells mangoes from a street cart along a road in Panama City, Panama

(Image credit: Martin Bernetti / AFP / Getty Images)

Firefighters work to control a large fire engulfing a historic building in Glasgow, Scotland

(Image credit: Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty Images)

Shia Muslim men hold portraits of Ali Khamenei and of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, and shout anti-US-Israel slogans at a procession in Karachi, Pakistan

(Image credit: Rizwan Tabassum / AFP / Getty Images)

People light candles during a prayer gathering to mark the Tibetan uprising anniversary, in Chennai, India

(Image credit: R. Satish Babu / AFP / Getty Images)

