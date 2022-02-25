Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Painting Eyes

A pen.

BonNontawat/iStock

byThe Week Staff
February 25, 2022

This week's question: A "bored" security guard at an art gallery in Yekaterinburg, Russia used a ballpoint pen to add eyes to two faceless people in a $1 million painting. The painting's original name was Three Figures; what should it be called now?

Click here for the results of last week's contest: New razzie

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Painting Eyes" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 1 Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 11 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 4. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

