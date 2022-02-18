Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: New Razzie

Bruce Willis.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
February 18, 2022

This week's question: The Razzie Awards, which recognize the cinematic world's least impressive efforts, created the category "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" and awarded Willis eight trophies. In seven words or fewer, come up with a new Razzie category honoring the worst of Hollywood.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "New Razzie" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 4 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

