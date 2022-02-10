Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Cleaning crows

byThe Week Staff
February 10, 2022

This week's question: Using a food-reward system, a Swedish town has trained crows to pick up cigarette butts in the streets. If the birds were to strike out on their own and found a company, what should they call their cleanup service?

Click here for the results of last week's contest: Looking for lizards

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Garbage Crows" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 25 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

