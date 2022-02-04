The Week contest: Looking for lizards

This week's question: Cold weather has compelled the National Weather Service to warn Floridians to watch out for cold-stunned iguanas, which have been tumbling from trees. If you were to design a road sign warning of the danger of falling, frozen reptiles, what would it say?

