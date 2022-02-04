Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Looking for lizards

An iguana.

passion4nature/iStock

byThe Week Staff
February 4, 2022

This week's question: Cold weather has compelled the National Weather Service to warn Floridians to watch out for cold-stunned iguanas, which have been tumbling from trees. If you were to design a road sign warning of the danger of falling, frozen reptiles, what would it say?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Going with the floe

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Frozen Lizards" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 18 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

