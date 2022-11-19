The Check-In: Understanding Black Friday travel deals, toiletry bag essentials, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

Is it worth it to hunt for Black Friday travel deals?

Black Friday is just around the corner, and while we all know it's the day to get steals on things like televisions and vacuum cleaners, is it worth it to put down the pumpkin pie to search for travel deals as well? The experts say yes, it is — but keep a few things in mind.

Jennifer Yellin at The Points Guy recommends doing some prep work prior to Black Friday — for example, get on airline and hotel email lists beforehand, so you'll have deals sent directly to your inbox, and start tracking prices now for tickets you're interested in so you'll know on Black Friday (or Cyber Monday) if it's actually a decent saving. Just because something is a deal, it's not necessarily a steal, and doing your homework in advance pays off.

We're almost back up to pre-pandemic levels of travel, and because there's such high demand, many companies that "are trying to bounce back ... don't have the incentive to offer a lot of deals, because everyone wants to travel," Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, told The New York Times. Instead of price cuts on Black Friday, look for added benefits being offered instead, like dining credits tied to a room reservation. Ramhold also highly recommends reading the fine print on any deal that's enticing — you should know upfront if it's nonrefundable or subject to blackout dates.

Before's Jamie Collins recommends ... 5 toiletries he can't travel without

As the co-founder of the self-care company Before, Jamie Collins puts a lot of thought into the toiletries he packs — and feels traveling is not the time to try something new. "I tend to stick with what I know and have had success with," he told The Week. Collins shared the five must-have toiletries he takes with him on any trip, and how he ensures they make it to his final destination in one piece: