The future of Guardians of the Galaxy

After an emotional encore, the Guardians of the Galaxy are getting off the stage. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 concludes the trilogy that James Gunn began in 2014, though it ends in a way that allows some characters to continue on, while others likely won't. So what future do our beloved space misfits have, if any, in the MCU? Warning: Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow. Is this really the end of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'? Following years of speculation about who would die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, director James Gunn shocks the world by killing off … nobody! Skip advert Yes, all of our heroes survive the film, which comes as a surprise given Gunn has promised we will never see the original Guardians of the Galaxy lineup again after Vol. 3. "This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," he told Deadline, and when a fan on Instagram insisted Marvel will keep making Guardians films with these characters, Gunn confidently responded, "Not all of them." Still, Vol. 3's conclusion technically allows for every Guardian to return eventually, even as the original team goes its separate ways. But we know one thing for sure: Gunn is leaving Marvel and jumping over to lead DC, making this a true end of an era considering he won't be involved in the series should it continue. No additional Guardians films have been announced, though Gunn told Yahoo Entertainment he hopes the franchise goes on "in some other iteration" with a new filmmaker. It's possible some stars won't want to reprise their characters without him involved, though. Disney CEO Bob Iger might also rather focus on new franchises, as he questioned earlier this year whether all of Marvel's characters necessarily "need a third and a fourth" sequel. When, and where, might Star-Lord return? The only Guardian we're explicitly promised will be back is Chris Pratt's Peter Quill. He ends the film by leaving the Guardians of the Galaxy and reuniting with his grandfather on Earth, and a comedic credits scene shows them eating breakfast together before on-screen text reads, "The legendary Star-Lord will return." Skip advert

Pratt has already confirmed he would come back even without Gunn being involved, telling Rolling Stone, "I'd be interested in playing the character again." Star-Lord still hasn't totally worked out his issues by the end of Vol. 3, so it's hardly a definitive send-off. The only question is whether he will return in a possible fourth Guardians movie or somewhere else, and so far, nothing has been announced. In the comics, though, there was a series called Star-Lord: Grounded that followed Peter Quill on Earth, so perhaps Pratt could lead a story like that next, maybe even in his own Disney+ show. "How does a man go from soaring through the stars as the legendary Star-Lord to living with his feet planted firmly on the ground?" read the description for Grounded, which sounds like a perfect logline for a streaming series. Daredevil also appeared in that comic, so whatever's next for Star-Lord, might it connect to 2024's Daredevil: Born Again? It's also possible Peter will be called back into action in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The Kang Dynasty comic storyline involved Kang conquering Earth, so it seems safe to assume Peter won't sit out that battle. The Kang Dynasty will be followed by 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars, and though the cast of the film hasn't been confirmed, Peter appeared in the 2015 Secret Wars comic event. Is Gamora leaving for good? Gunn doesn't take the easy way out in Vol. 3 by having Gamora somehow regain the original character's memories. She instead parts ways with the Guardians, seemingly for good, and joins back up with the Ravagers at the end of the film. Though she has opened herself up to Peter more, it's clear the Gamora he fell in love with is gone. Skip advert Zoe Saldaña has confirmed she doesn't plan to play Gamora again, so this is likely our (second) farewell to the character. "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It is the end for me, for Gamora." Saldaña even suggested to Total Film the role should be recast. Most likely, though, Gamora will simply exist off-screen going on adventures with the Ravagers from now on and won't be a part of any potential fourth Guardians film. Is Mantis leaving for good? Like Peter, Mantis also leaves the Guardians, deciding she must figure out who she is after a lifetime of following others, though there's room for an eventual return after some soul-searching. Besides, we know for sure Peter is coming back, and it's hard to imagine his story would continue without him ever seeing his sister again. Mantis star Pom Klementieff teased on the D23 Inside Disney podcast that Guardians isn't "over, over" after Vol. 3, though "it's gonna be different after, for sure." She also told Variety she has talked with Gunn about jumping over to the DC universe to play "one specific character," though that doesn't necessarily mean she can't also return as Mantis should her schedule permit. Are Drax and Nebula leaving for good? It's a bit surprising Drax doesn't bite the dust considering Dave Bautista has repeatedly confirmed he won't return after Vol. 3. "It's the perfect exit," he said on The Tonight Show, adding he "would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck." Drax ends the movie by devoting himself to being a father for the children rescued from the High Evolutionary, so he'll be raising them on Knowhere for the foreseeable future. Skip advert