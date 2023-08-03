Stars who have joined the picket lines during the Hollywood actors strike

As the Hollywood actors strike continues, some of the industry's biggest names are making their voices heard.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents thousands of film and television actors, declared a strike starting on July 14 after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. A recent Variety report questioned why certain A-list stars like Meryl Streep haven't been spotted on the picket lines, but that's not to say there haven't been plenty of recognizable faces supporting the cause.

Allison Janney

"The West Wing" star Allison Janney joined a picket line outside of Warner Bros. in California, where she held a sign that read, "Name your favorite movie without actors."

Olivia Wilde

On Instagram, Olivia Wilde shared a photo of herself on a New York City picket line.

"My heart goes out to everyone who was forced to stop working because the AMPTP is failing to recognize our basic worth," she wrote. "It's a real shame they put us all in this position. But we can't settle for scraps out of desperation. The contract simply needs to reflect the massive shifts in the industry since the last negotiation. The jig is UP. Pay people for their work. Greed is gross."

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan were spotted on a picket line in New York City. Kazan previously picketed during the WGA strike and told Deadline that "writers are the backbone of our industry."

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson joined a picket line in California on July 14 and another a few days later. "GO TEAM!" she wrote on Instagram on the first day of the strike.

Jameela Jamil

"The Good Place" and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" star Jameela Jamil joined a picket line outside of Warner Bros. in California. "Proud and sad to be picketing for the basic equity of the people who make our beautiful industry," she wrote on Instagram. "Not just actors, but the writers and all the people we lose if A.I. replaces on screen artists."

Tatiana Maslany

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" star Tatiana Maslany also joined a picket line in New York, and she blasted Disney CEO Bob Iger. "He's completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and him money," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff picketed outside of Paramount in California, where she was joined by her "How I Met Your Father" co-star Francia Raisa. "We stand with our union!" Duff wrote on Instagram. "Let's gooooooo."

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, joined a picket line in New York City, where the "Harry Potter" star held his three-month-old baby.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner said on Instagram she was "proud to walk in solidarity" with her fellow SAG members on a picket line outside of Fox studios. "I am walking as one of the lucky ones and every day I'm grateful," she said. "It will take all of us working together on both sides to evolve our industry, to set future generations of artists up for sustainable careers, and to get ourselves and our beloved colleagues back to work."

Joey King

"This strike is so necessary!" Joey King wrote on Instagram, adding, "I'm so proud to be part of a union that's fighting for a fair contract for all members."

Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid has been spotted picketing on multiple days in New York City and was joined by his "The Boys" co-stars Aya Cash, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit. "Striking outside Amazon in NYC with THE GIRLS," he shared on Instagram.

Aubrey Plaza

In a TikTok shared by SAG-AFTRA, Aubrey Plaza said she's "out here to fight against this broken system," adding that "these corporations have been profiting off our talents and our work, and we're not getting fair wages."

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman said on Instagram it was a "privilege to picket in solidarity" with the writers guild, "all of us laborers striking for fair pay and so much more."

Bradley Whitford

Walking the Disney line today with my daughter Mary Louisa and my dear @AmyLandecker. It was hopping. @amptp has totally underestimated our resolve. Their contempt for the workers who make their obscene wealth possible is clear. They want to break us. They never will. @sagaftra pic.twitter.com/9kHsN5BGkO — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 21, 2023

"The West Wing" star Bradley Whitford walked a picket line outside of Disney, where he was joined by his daughter and by his wife, actress Amy Landecker. The AMPTP "has totally underestimated our resolve," he tweeted. "Their contempt for the workers who make their obscene wealth possible is clear. They want to break us. They never will."

Rachel McAdams

WHY I’M STRIKING: “I’m out here to support the unions. I think what they’re asking for is totally within reason...” Rachel McAdams, SAG-AFTRA #ActorsStrike pic.twitter.com/f4rMrTVFhJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 18, 2023

From a picket line in California, Rachel McAdams told Deadline she is "out here to support the unions," as "what they're asking for is totally within reason."

America Ferrera

America Ferrera picketed in New York City just as her movie "Barbie" was about to hit theaters. She wrote on Instagram, "New York is a union town!"

Mandy Moore

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore was spotted on a picket line in California, where she told The Hollywood Reporter she receives "very tiny, like 81 cent checks" for streaming residuals on the hit NBC show. "I was talking with my business manager, who said he's received a residual for a penny and two pennies," Moore added.

Jack Black

Jack Black is walking picket lines "on the side of the humans." Generative AI worries many striking writers and actors and is a key point of contention in their standoff with Hollywood studios. pic.twitter.com/vFT3gvgFbZ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 25, 2023

Jack Black joined a picket line outside of Paramount in California, where he spoke with The Associated Press about the issue of artificial intelligence being used in television in film.