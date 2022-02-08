Why indefinite remote work is bad for Gen Z

While executives, employees, and scholars debate the future of work, the fate of the office lies in wait. Its original identity as the central setting of most of one's adult life remains threatened by uncertainty over the future of COVID and a newfound skepticism of its true impact on employee productivity. Certainly, there has been plenty of fodder for both sides of the debate: With remote work comes flexibility, an easier ability to provide things like child care, and reduced cost of travel, while on the other hand, those that prefer the office point to benefits like collaboration, face-to-face networking, and improved productivity. Skip advert What must not be ignored in these discussions, though, is the significant impact the workplace has on employees who are in the earliest stages of their adult lives. Recent graduates transitioning into real adulthood for the first time are unmoored, disconnected from an institution or distinct community, and typically yearn for an entity that facilitates some sort of structure and social life. As a member of this cohort myself, I not only feel but see reflected in others my age real angst over this new solitary lifestyle and the potential of a future with no physical office life. Let me preface my argument by acknowledging that in many ways this is a privileged predicament to be in. Those of us struggling in this remote work environment have been given the choice to stay home, for safety and a myriad of other reasons, while many Americans were required to report to work every day amidst the pandemic. Not only that, but many individuals entering into their 20s have not yet moved away from home due to financial or familial concerns.

Of course, work from home has also been a vital tool in protecting the health and safety of employees as COVID spread during the worst of the pandemic, and there is a reasonable argument to be made that keeping everything remote is an equalizer for those who still feel unsafe entering a communal space. What I'm arguing against specifically is not remote work when the public health situation continues to require it, but a shift to an indefinitely remote workforce. In a future in which we can all come together safely, I believe the office deserves a second chance. The office has historically acted as a source of structure, the next locus of life for people transitioning into a new stage after leaving home or college. Even for those recent grads still living in their childhood homes, the office can be a much-needed refuge from parental oversight. It offers a place to go, to interact with others, to have chance encounters, and to build lasting relationships. It has often offered a window into coworkers' diverse lives, habits, and hobbies. It sometimes even offers food — or at least some free coffee. For many of today's burgeoning adults who have come of age during the pandemic, their commutes are limited to a one-and-a-half foot walk from their bed to their desk, all whilst likely still in pajamas. It's hard to imagine establishing a social circle or routine in a new city or home when you're spending eight hours a day sitting in front of a computer in your 80-square-foot room. This solitary and stagnant lifestyle can be even more jarring when this is the first time you're living on your own, existing in the world untethered from an institution or hometown. Even when living with roommates or in a place with many familiar faces, the overlap of your life with those of others inevitably becomes smaller. While the extended work from home policies do present extensive benefits for the people at the top — the older employees who have carved out their place in the company, who have a family to worry about, who have spent decades developing a life outside of work — there needs to be equivalent consideration given to younger employees, the ones who don't have a family to go home to or much more to their name than college debt and a rented apartment. For most Americans, work takes up the largest portion of their waking hours. When people physically went to work, the average American spent 8.5 hours in the office according to the American Time Use Survey from 2018. Eighty-two percent of employed people did some or all of their work at their workplace. That's a significant chunk of one's time, especially considering how it accumulates over weeks, months, and years.