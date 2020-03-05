The week's good news: March 5, 2020

Principal opens barber shop in elementary school to bond with students over haircuts

Terrance Newton believes that 90 percent of what he knows in life, he learned in the barbershop. Growing up, it's where he learned how to listen to others and respect his elders. "Of course we would have barbershop talk like sports and politics, but as far as life-wise, when I would go to the barbershop, the conversations with me and my barber were about me staying out of trouble, my grades, and what's happening in the community," Newton told Good Morning America. When Newton became principal of Warner Elementary School in Delaware last year and saw the high rate of suspensions and behavioral problems, he decided to bring the barbershop to the school. He set up an area with clippers, combs, and grooming capes, and sees kids throughout the day, doling out haircuts along with advice. "This is not just a barbershop for me," Newton said. "This is my mentoring sanctuary." [Good Morning America]