The week's good news: March 12, 2020

New York City volunteers make sure the homeless don't feel left out during holidays

Carrying backpacks filled with food and toiletries, the volunteers with Together Helping Others take to the streets of New York City once every two weeks, bringing vital necessities to those who need them the most. Husbands Jeffrey Newman and Jayson Conner started this nonprofit in 2018, and over the last two years, have handed out more than 3,500 backpacks to homeless individuals through their Backpacks for the Street program. Conner was once homeless, and remembers feeling invisible. That's why volunteers not only distribute backpacks, coats, gloves, and sleeping bags, but also holiday treats. On Valentine's Day, for example, they passed out extra bags with candy, hand warmers, and cards, since "so many feel they get left out of holidays," Newman told CBS New York. "We wanted to bring compassion and dignity and humanity to this. We'll sit there and listen and get to know them. It's about treating each other like human beings." [CBS New York]