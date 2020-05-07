The week's good news: May 7, 2020

72-year-old British man becomes oldest person to row solo across the Atlantic

A lot changed in the world while Graham Walters was at sea. The 72-year-old British rower set off from the Spanish island of Gran Canaria on Jan. 25, bound for Antigua. It was his fifth time rowing across the Atlantic, and the third time by himself. His goal was to break a few world records, and last Wednesday, after 96 days and about 3,000 miles of rowing, he was successful. The Ocean Rowing Society, the official Guinness World Records adjudicators for rowing, declared that he is now the oldest person to row across the Atlantic Ocean solo, the oldest person to row across any ocean solo, and the oldest person to row an ocean more than once. Walters told The Guardian it feels "fantastic" to have have made the journey, which raised more than $3,700 for wounded veterans, but acknowledged it's hard to fully comprehend how different things are because of the coronavirus pandemic. [The Guardian]