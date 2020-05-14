The week's good news: May 14, 2020

Card originally sent 33 years ago finally arrives, thanks to a post office's deep cleaning

A message from a woman in California to her older brother in Iowa was finally delivered — more than 30 years after it was sent. In December 1987, Anne Lovell mailed her brother Paul Willis a postcard featuring a photo of her by a waterfall. Somewhere between San Francisco and Willis' home in Thornton, the postcard went missing. Lovell never asked him if the card arrived, and Willis didn't realize it was MIA until last week, when it finally landed in his mailbox. The postcard was sent for a second time on April 29 in Des Moines, and when Willis called his post office for more information, he was told many locations are doing deep cleans because of the coronavirus, and that's likely why it was found and dropped back into the mail. Willis told CNN he and Lovell "were both really excited about it. It was one of those sort of fun things that happened." [CNN]